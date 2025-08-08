What’s the construction at Charleston and Town Center in Summerlin?

Site work is now underway in a visible area of Summerlin, but crews aren’t building another apartment complex or retail plaza

A Summerlin Centre sign is seen at the corner of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Site work is underway near the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Site work is underway near the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Site work is underway near the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, in Las Vegas' Summerlin community. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Workers build a new street near Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive on Tuesday, Aug 5, 2025, in Summerlin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Summerlin’s developer has put up several projects near its sprawling outdoor mall in Las Vegas and talked about building much more.

Construction work is now underway in a visible area of this land tract, but crews aren’t building another apartment complex or retail plaza.

Howard Hughes Holdings is building a road through a plot of dirt near the southwest corner of Charleston Boulevard and Town Center Drive, according to Melissa Warren, a representative for the developer.

Clark County records online do not show any planned developments for this pocket of Summerlin, and Warren noted the construction there is just basic infrastructure work.

Last summer, the Clark County Department of Public Works issued a construction permit to Hughes Holdings for the site, according to records that show plans for utilities and a continuation of Spruce Park Drive to extend between Griffith Peak Drive and Charleston.

Summerlin, which spans 22,500 acres along the Las Vegas Valley’s western rim, boasts 130,000 residents and some of the highest home prices in Southern Nevada, as well as parks, trails and community centers.

The developer’s namesake, Howard Hughes, the famed aviator, business tycoon and recluse, acquired the land mass in the 1950s.

Texas-based Hughes Holdings sells land in Summerlin to homebuilders and has developed hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of projects off Sahara Avenue and the 215 Beltway, in the master-planned community’s commercial core.

It opened the Downtown Summerlin open-air mall more than a decade ago and has since built several projects on land just east of the 106-acre retail-and-dining hub.

It developed apartment complexes, office buildings, a ballpark and, most recently, a retail plaza with Whole Foods Market.

Hughes Holdings CEO David O’Reilly told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in May that he was also contemplating a high-rise condo project on the spread of land near the mall.

He said the land could have a mix of offices, retail, and for-sale and rental housing, but he also noted that plans for that area have evolved over the years.

O’Reilly said the company would have penciled a lot more office space for the site a decade ago than it would today, after the pandemic slashed demand for offices around the country amid widespread work-from-home arrangements.

