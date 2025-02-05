What’s the history of Fashion Show mall?

Before luxury and unique retail offerings became a mainstay on Strip properties, there was Fashion Show.

Opened in 1981, Fashion Show mall marked the first major retail center to open on the Strip and the third mall to open in Las Vegas.

Its success prompted the opening of other retail centers on the Strip, like the Forum Shops, and helped Las Vegas establish itself as a fashion hub. Continuing to position itself as a destination for Las Vegas’ 40 million annual visitors, the mall is home to Nevada’s only Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Fashion Show Las Vegas is a destination that brings the culture of fashion to life through never-before-seen experiences to locals, visitors, and fashionistas alike,” states the mall’s website.

With a mixture of luxury, unique and affordable options, and free parking, Fashion Show has remained a destination for locals and tourists alike.

History

Fashion Show was announced in 1978 by owners the Summa Corp. — later known as Howard Hughes Corp., which owned the Frontier casino-hotel. Ernest Hahn, the developer behind Meadows mall and Miracle Mile, would serve as the contractor for the project.

The construction cost $74 million. Summa owned 75 percent and Hahn owned 25 percent. The day before its grand opening on Feb. 13, a report at the time said: “LV enters a new era with Fashion Show.”

During its grand opening on Feb. 14, 1981, like its name, the mall held a fashion show with big-name fashion designers Bob Mackie, Mary McFadden and Pauline Trigere in attendance, to name a few, according to the Shopping Mall Museum.

The mall consisted of 822,700 square feet, two levels, 87 stores and underground parking. The original anchors included Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Goldwater’s, Bullock’s and Diamond’s, which later became known as Dillard’s, all with two levels.

In 1993, the mall underwent a $10 million face-lift. After the mall was sold to The Rouse Company in 1996, a $1 billion expansion was announced.

The expansion, which ran from 2000 to 2003, helped shape what Fashion Show is today. It added the west wing, the retractable runway and renovated the existing east wing by adding the outdoor plaza and “cloud” that looms over the center.

Today

Now doubled in size, the mall became approximately 1.9 million square feet, with 250 storefronts and dining locations, and eight anchor stores, which is more than the average mall with around four to five, and has done some minor expansions in the last few years.

After some changing of hands, Fashion Show is now a Brookfield Properties center, the same people who own and operate Meadows mall.

Boasting one-of-a-kind locations for Nevada, the mall has also been home to flagship and first-to-market locations including Savage x Fenty, Lip Lab by Bite, Zara, LEGO and Under Armour.

The mall mixes luxury offerings like Tiffany & Co. and Louis Vuitton, alongside everyday offerings like Claire’s and Forever 21. Alongside the storefronts, they have dining options like Emmitt’s Vegas, The Capital Grille, Happy Camper, Maggiano’s Little Italy and El Segundo Sol.

A casino was proposed for the property in 2023 but no formal plans have moved forward.

