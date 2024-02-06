47°F
Business

What’s the latest on Las Vegas’ first H Mart?

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 6, 2024 - 8:57 am
 
A banner that lists the tenants of the H Mart food hall which will be located in the Korean grocery chain's first location in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The interior of the future H Mart Las Vegas location on Monday Feb. 5, 2024. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A banner that lists the tenants of the H Mart food hall which will be located in the Korean grocery chain's first location in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
A look inside of a built out H Mart grocery store. (H Mart)
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Av ...
Exterior signs showing an H-Mart is set to open in Las Vegas near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard on April 24, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Sean Hemmersmeier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Construction is underway on Las Vegas’ first H Mart, a popular Korean grocery store.

Construction workers were going in and out of the location, at 2620 S. Decatur Blvd., on Monday, but it looked like no major work in the interior was completed. No aisles or equipment have been installed inside the building.

Permits to allow for interior construction on the H Mart location were issued by Clark County in October, but it seems like a large amount of work is still required for H Mart to open later this year.

H Mart told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in April 2023 when the new store was first announced that the build out would take about a year to complete and was anticipated to open in 2024.

H Mart didn’t respond to multiple requests for comment by the Review-Journal on the status of the store.

But some of the future tenants of the store’s food hall have been announced via a banner posted on the building.

The Korean restaurants include:

— bb.q Chicken, a Korean fried chicken eatery with three locations in Las Vegas.

— Moobongri Soondae, traditional Korean noodle restaurant, which has an existing Las Vegas location.

— Jopok Topokki, which serves traditional South Korean street food.

— Paik’s Noodle.

— Hanmo Tofu.

— Oh K-Dog & Egg Toast, which serves Korean rice hotdogs.

— Tiger Sugar, which serves bubble tea and boba.

The H Mart Las Vegas location will be just under 55,000 square feet and is expected to create 100 jobs. The location will be the chain’s first in Nevada. The chain launched in 1982 in New York City and has more than 97 stores across the U.S.

The grocer will join several tenants at the Sahara Pavilion South shopping center such as Xplozone Trampoline Park, Avalon Institute and Chase as well as Einstein Bros. Bagels, Starbucks and Chipotle.

Contact Sean Hemmersmeier at shemmersmeier@reviewjournal.com. Follow @seanhemmers34 on X.

THE LATEST
The exterior of the MGM Tower next to the Borgata casino is shown on Dec. 28, 2023, in Atlantic ...
Judge rules casinos have no duty to stop compulsive gamblers from betting
By Wayne Parry Associated Press

Atlantic City’s casinos have no legal obligation to stop compulsive gamblers from betting, a judge ruled, dismissing a lawsuit from a self-described problem gambler who accused the Borgata and its parent company, MGM Resorts International, of plying him with offers to gamble despite knowing about his addiction.

Fremont Hotel and Casino, a Boyd Gaming property in downtown Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
2 downtown casinos reach deal with Culinary
RJ

Two downtown casinos owned by Boyd Gaming reached agreement overnight with Culinary Union Local 226 on a tentative five-year contract.

