What’s the latest on the Las Vegas Valley’s newest Costco?

The Clark County Building Department issued a permit valued at roughly $26.3 million for the new store under construction in the southwest valley.

Construction is underway for the new Costco store at Buffalo Drive and 215 Beltway on Monday, April 28, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas’ newest Costco is starting to take shape.

Construction is underway for the big-box retail store in the southwest Las Vegas Valley. The property on Buffalo Drive just south of the 215 Beltway was blanketed with heavy equipment this week as crews worked on different components of the project, from parking-lot light posts to the building’s foundation.

The Clark County Building Department issued a commercial building permit, valued at roughly $26.3 million, in March for the new store.

The building department has since issued other permits for the project, including a permit valued at almost $3.7 million for a new fuel canopy, county records show.

Project plans have called for a 157,633-square-foot retail building, a gas station and a tire center.

Costco, the popular members-only chain known as a place to buy food, toilet paper and other items in bulk, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday.

Clark County commissioners approved plans for the new Costco in September 2023. According to county staff, conditions of approval included the signing of a development agreement before any permits are issued to ensure “fair-share contribution” toward public infrastructure in the area.

Commissioners adopted the agreement with Costco in February.

Costco’s project site is owned by the county, property records show. A private company has a ground lease with the county for the land and is subleasing the site to Costco, county spokeswoman Stacey Welling previously said.

Costco, based in Washington state, operates five locations in the Las Vegas Valley.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.