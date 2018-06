A Wheel of Fortune player hit a jackpot worth more than $3 million on June 9 at the Silverton hotel-casino, IGT announced today.

The anonymous player placed a $5.00 wager on the Wheel of Fortune Winning Wedges Video Slots to win the $3,225,340 jackpot. The jackpot is the largest in the Silverton’s history and the largest Wheel of Fortune slots jackpot paid out so far in 2018, according to the news release.