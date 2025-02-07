When will the Las Vegas Valley’s 1st Aldi locations open?

The German grocery chain has three locations in the works in the region.

An Aldi store is seen under construction at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Aldi store is seen under construction at 621 Marks Street in Henderson Thursday, February 6, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Rumors are swirling about the opening of the Las Vegas Valley’s first three Aldi locations after a date appeared on Google.

On Google Maps, an April 16 opening date has appeared next to the three not-yet-open Aldi locations in the valley, although Aldi officials could not confirm the date. The three locations are at 7150 S. Rainbow Blvd., 621 Marks Street and 2016 W. Craig Road.

“We are excited to share that our three stores in the Las Vegas area are expected to open later this spring,” said Shawn Eddy, Moreno Valley divisional vice president, in a statement to the Review-Journal.

The German grocer announced plans to add 800 stores across the U.S. by the end of 2028 in March 2024, and with a specific mention of Las Vegas. Aldi adding 800 stores over the next five years would give the chain more than 3,200 locations in the U.S.

The grocery chain is known for keeping its costs down by selling mostly private-label brands and keeping employee counts down by not bagging groceries and encouraging customers to return their carts themselves by requiring a 25-cent deposit to check one out.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.