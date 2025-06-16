103°F
Where does Nevada rank when it comes to tipping?

Despite Las Vegas being a culinary destination, the state ranks No. 29 when it comes to tipping ...
Despite Las Vegas being a culinary destination, the state ranks No. 29 when it comes to tipping, according to a new study from LendingTree. (Getty Images)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 16, 2025 - 10:57 am
 

Nevada is middle of the road when it comes to tipping.

Despite Las Vegas being a culinary destination, the state ranks No. 29 when it comes to tipping, according to a new study from LendingTree. In 2023, Nevadans spent 6.19 percent of their total away-from-home food spending on tipping.

The No. 1 tippers in the country are in New Hampshire, spending 16.07 percent of their total away-from-home food spending on tipping. Americans as a whole spent $77.6 billion on tipping in 2023, the latest year which data is available.

Nevada does top the list in one category, however: highest per-capita dining out spending. Silver State residents ranked second in per-capita annual spending on away-from-home food — spending $6,752, second only to District of Columbia at $10,291.

Additionally, according to the study, Americans are increasingly dining out, but not in Nevada.

LendingTree analyzed the change in away-from-home food spending from 2000 to 2023 and Nevada’s percentage went down. In 2000, Nevadans spent 66 percent, as opposed to 2023 with 61.5 percent, resulting in a point change of -4.4, ranking the state at No. 51.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

