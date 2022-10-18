Who does Chick-fil-A give political donations to?

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has given $48,431 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets.

Atlanta-based restaurant chain Chick-fil-A has given $48,431 in political donations so far this year for the 2022 election cycle, according to OpenSecrets. Corporations of all ideological inclinations frequently offer donations in support of candidates expressing their preferred economic or sociopolitical viewpoints.

Corporations and their affiliates have been playing an enormous role in elections, especially since Jan. 21, 2010, when the Supreme Court overruled the prohibition on corporate independent expenditures in Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission (FEC). Since, corporations can contribute unlimited amounts to campaign spending, according to The Campaign Legal Center (CLC).

“The Court assumed that unlimited corporate campaign spending would pose no threat of corruption or the appearance of corruption because it would be ‘independent,’” CLC expressed on its website, adding that, “It has become clear in the years since that voters are not getting enough information about the true sources of campaign spending and this supposedly independent spending in support of candidates or their campaigns is often intentionally coordinated.”

The bulk of Chick-fil-A’s contributions (over 90%) to went to Republican candidates and affiliated organizations, per OpenSecrets. It should be noted that OpenSecrets states said contributions largely come “from members, employees or owners of the organization, and those individuals’ immediate family members,” rather than an affiliated PAC in this circumstance.

Which Republicans, or Republican Organizations, Has Chick-fil-A Donated More Than $1,000 To in 2022?

Utah Republican candidate Becky Edwards: $8,700.

Georgia Republican candidate Mitchell Swan: $5,800.

New Jersey Republican candidate Phil Rizzo: $2,900.

Republican Party of Kentucky: $2,500.

Republican National Committee: $1,987.

Georgia Republican candidate Ben Southern: $1,500.

Georgia Republican Andrew Clyde: $1,500.

North Carolina Republican candidate Mark Walker: $1,350.

Georgia Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler: $1,200.

