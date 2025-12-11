71°F
Whole Foods confirms plans for new Las Vegas location

A closed former Big Lots store in northwest is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. ...
A closed former Big Lots store in northwest is seen on Wednesday, Dec. 10, 2025, in Las Vegas. Published accounts show that Whole Foods Market plans to occupy this space. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Customers leave and carts are gathered outside of Whole Foods Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 ...
Customers leave and carts are gathered outside of Whole Foods Market on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2025 - 12:39 pm
 

Whole Foods Market confirmed its plans for a new store in Las Vegas.

The upscale supermarket chain on Thursday confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that a Whole Foods location in a northwest valley shopping center is “in development.”

It said it did not have additional information to share at this time.

The Review-Journal reported on Wednesday that Whole Foods is penciled to occupy a now-shuttered former Big Lots store on Tropical Parkway at Centennial Center Boulevard.

Brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield reported the lease in a recent Las Vegas market report, and landlord Kite Realty Group shows Whole Foods in a site plan for the plaza, called Centennial Center.

Whole Foods has four stores in Southern Nevada. It opened its latest location this past spring in Summerlin, having moved there from another retail center 3 miles away.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.

