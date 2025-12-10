Whole Foods planning new Las Vegas store

Black Friday-style deals available on Las Vegas-area homes, as sellers cut prices, Zillow says

Shoppers line up as they wait for the grand opening of Summerlin Whole Foods on Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Whole Foods Market is said to be planning a new location in Las Vegas.

The upscale supermarket chain leased 33,432 square feet in a sprawling shopping center on Tropical Parkway at Centennial Center Boulevard, in the northwest valley, according to a recent Las Vegas market report from brokerage firm Cushman & Wakefield.

Landlord Kite Realty Group currently shows Whole Foods in a site plan for the plaza, with the same square footage as in Cushman’s report.

Also, multiple real estate brokers in Southern Nevada who focus on retail properties confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they heard about the deal.

As seen in an investor presentation from the landlord, the now-shuttered store in Centennial Center that’s penciled for Whole Foods Market was previously occupied by discount retailer Big Lots, which filed for bankruptcy protection last year.

During an earnings call with analysts in late October, Kite Realty Chairman and CEO John Kite said that when you can “put a Trader Joe’s into what was a Bed Bath & Beyond or Whole Foods into what was a Big Lots, that’s a pretty good day,” according to a transcript.

Neither Whole Foods nor Kite Realty responded to requests for comment this week.

Whole Foods currently has four stores in Southern Nevada. It opened its latest location this past spring in Summerlin, having moved there from another retail center 3 miles away.

