Whole Foods sets Downtown Summerlin opening date

The new store will be celebrated with a grand opening event.

Construction is underway for Howard Hughes Holdings building, a new 7.3 acre retail center in Summerlin that will contain a new Whole Foods, on Friday, March 14, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Downtown Summerlin Whole Foods has an opening date.

The health food store is opening its newest Valley store at 2475 S. Town Center Drive on May 15 at 8 a.m., the company announced on its website. This will be the fourth Whole Foods storefront in the Las Vegas area.

As part of the grand opening, the first 300 shoppers will receive a tote bag and Secret Saver coupons with offers up to $100. Additionally, customers will receive free coffee from Dark Moon Coffee Roasters, Green Super Protein Bars from Nectis. An all-electric refrigerated van and food will be donated to Celestial Manna.

The new store will feature over 100 Nevada-sourced items. Outside the store will feature a 33-foot tall orange-hued, metallic sculpture from local artist Robert Spencer Davidson titled Sun Kissed.

The Whole Foods will act as an anchor for the retail center in Downtown Summerlin, which includes a Starbucks. Going forward, regular store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

