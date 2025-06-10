106°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Why Costco is being sued for $14 million

Costco is facing a major lawsuit after a California woman claims a store display caused her sev ...
Costco is facing a major lawsuit after a California woman claims a store display caused her severe injuries. (AMG-Parade)
More Stories
Til Death Do Us Part Chapel inside the Palms Casino Resort. (Palms/Erin Marie Photos)
Say ‘I Do’ in this newly reopened, Instagram-worthy chapel
Circa hotel-casino will be home to Slotapalozza on Saturday, July 19, 2025, according to a news ...
Downtown Las Vegas casino to host ‘World’s Largest Slot Party’
Fontainebleau is seen on the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, April 6, 2024. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas ...
Luxury jewelry brands open stores on Las Vegas Strip
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc navigates turns near the Sphere during the Formula One opening p ...
LVCVA board approves items in preparation of Las Vegas Grand Prix
By Jane LaCroix AMG-Parade
June 10, 2025 - 2:30 pm
 

Costco is facing a major lawsuit after a California woman claims a store display caused her severe injuries.

Sadie Novotny, a resident of Santa Rosa, is suing the retail giant for over $14 million, alleging negligence after a heavy liquor cabinet fell on her while shopping at a Costco in her hometown.

The incident, which occurred back on March 22, is the reason behind a lawsuit filed on April 29 in California Superior Court. Novotny claims the fall caused her permanent, catastrophic injuries, including a head injury and traumatic brain injury, according to court documents that were obtained by USA Today. The case has since been moved to the United States District Court for Northern California at Costco’s request.

This incident occurred when Novotny and her husband were reportedly shopping for a liquor cabinet when the display came crashing down without warning. She was able to catch the cabinet briefly, but immediately felt pain in her right shoulder, arm, and back. The lawsuit accuses Costco of failing to properly manage and secure their merchandise, noting that the display had thin legs and was placed on a worn wooden pallet, making it unstable.

Along with general negligence, Novotny is suing for premises liability and products liability. She argued that Costco failed to train and supervise its employees, which contributed to the dangerous situation.

Novotny is seeking $14.1 million in damages, including compensation for emotional distress, pain and suffering, future medical expenses, and lost earnings. As of now, Costco has not responded to the lawsuit.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES