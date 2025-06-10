Why Costco is being sued for $14 million

Costco is facing a major lawsuit after a California woman claims a store display caused her severe injuries.

Sadie Novotny, a resident of Santa Rosa, is suing the retail giant for over $14 million, alleging negligence after a heavy liquor cabinet fell on her while shopping at a Costco in her hometown.

The incident, which occurred back on March 22, is the reason behind a lawsuit filed on April 29 in California Superior Court. Novotny claims the fall caused her permanent, catastrophic injuries, including a head injury and traumatic brain injury, according to court documents that were obtained by USA Today. The case has since been moved to the United States District Court for Northern California at Costco’s request.

This incident occurred when Novotny and her husband were reportedly shopping for a liquor cabinet when the display came crashing down without warning. She was able to catch the cabinet briefly, but immediately felt pain in her right shoulder, arm, and back. The lawsuit accuses Costco of failing to properly manage and secure their merchandise, noting that the display had thin legs and was placed on a worn wooden pallet, making it unstable.

Along with general negligence, Novotny is suing for premises liability and products liability. She argued that Costco failed to train and supervise its employees, which contributed to the dangerous situation.

Novotny is seeking $14.1 million in damages, including compensation for emotional distress, pain and suffering, future medical expenses, and lost earnings. As of now, Costco has not responded to the lawsuit.