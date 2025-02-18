65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Why Southwest Airlines plans to cut over 1,700 positions

A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, ...
A Southwest Airlines flight lands at Harry Reid International Airport, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
An aerial photo shows homes near Buffalo Drive, on Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizu ...
Las Vegas Valley homes are 42% higher to rent than apartments, report says
A Frontier airlines flight departs for takeoff at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas ...
Las Vegas getting more flights to Arizona
Fontainebleau Las Vegas as seen on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Veg ...
Strip casino-resort offers tier-matching for limited time, more gaming news
Bear's Best Las Vegas golf course is going private. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Summerlin golf course to become private club after sale
By Alex Veiga Associated Press
February 18, 2025 - 11:33 am
 

Southwest Airlines is eliminating 1,750 jobs, or 15 percent of its corporate workforce, in the first major layoffs in the company’s 53-year history.

The Dallas-based airline said Monday that the job cuts would be focused almost entirely on “corporate overhead and leadership positions,” including senior leadership and directors. Eleven senior leadership positions, representing 15 percent of the company’s senior management committee, are being eliminated.

The job cuts, which are scheduled to be mostly completed by the end of June, are part of a plan by the airline to slash costs and transform the company into a “leaner, faster, and more agile organization,” Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

“This decision is unprecedented in our 53-year history, and change requires that we make difficult decisions,” Jordan said.

Southwest estimated that the job cuts will save the company about $210 million this year and roughly $300 million in 2026.

In November, the airline offered buyouts and extended leaves of absence to airport workers, including customer service agents, baggage handlers and cargo workers, in a bid to avoid “overstaffing in certain locations.”

The company has been under pressure from hedge fund Elliott Investment Management to increase profits and boost the stock price, which has fallen sharply since early 2021. Southwest shares are down 9.9% so far this year.

The two sides reached a truce in October to avoid a proxy fight, but Elliott won several seats on the Southwest board, which it can use to keep pressure on Jordan and other executives.

Southwest, the busiest carrier at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, recently celebrated the launch of its overnight “red-eye” flight service with a party at the airport.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES