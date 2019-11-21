William Hill buying sportsbook assets of CG Technology

“This will allow us to expand our Las Vegas footprint to several marquee resorts,” Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, said in a Wednesday news release.

Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill U.S., after a sports betting panel during the 2019 Global Gaming Expo at the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

United Kingdom-based sports betting company William Hill has agreed to purchase the sportsbook assets of Las Vegas-based CG Technology.

CG Technology operates seven sportsbooks in Southern Nevada. The proposed deal with William Hill includes the leases at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Venetian and The Palazzo, the Palms, the Tropicana and Silverton, along with betting platform and risk management consulting to the Atlantis on Paradise Island in the Bahamas, according to a Wednesday press release.

“This will allow us to expand our Las Vegas footprint to several marquee resorts,” said Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill US, in the release. “We look forward to working with our new casino partners and transitioning CG Technology’s retail and mobile customers to our award-winning offering.”

Brendan Bussmann, a partner at Global Market Advisors, said the arrangement gives insight into William Hill’s expansion strategy in the Nevada and Las Vegas market. William Hill US currently operates 113 race and sports books in Nevada.

“It gives it more assets on the Las Vegas Strip,” he said.

As for CG Technologies, Bussmann said deal could have stemmed from the company’s regulatory issues. The company has been fined millions of dollars for violating Nevada gaming regulations over the past five years.

Those issues “continued to be out there as a potential liability,” Bussmann said. “People sometimes don’t forget things … even if you’re under new management.”

Parikshat Khanna, CEO of CG Technology, said the company looks forward to a “seamless transition” for its casino partners and customers. The agreement is subject to closing conditions, including regulatory approval.

