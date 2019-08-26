WinCo supermarket opening 2nd Las Vegas location

The former Kmart building that has sat vacant for several months in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will soon become a WinCo Foods.

(WinCo/Facebook)

The former Kmart building that has sat vacant for several months in the northwest Las Vegas Valley will soon become a WinCo Foods.

Las Vegas building permit records show the Idaho-based supermarket chain will be opening its second Las Vegas location at the Parkway Retail Center, located at West Washington Avenue and North Buffalo Drive.

WinCo is expected to take over Kmart’s former 106,500-square-foot space, which has remained empty since Kmart shuttered its doors on Sept. 30.

The location is near retailers such as Trader Joe’s, Supercuts and The UPS Store at the shopping center.

The grocer did not return requests for comment.

Parkway’s landlord, Laurich Properties Inc., said it expects the supermarket to open toward the end of the first quarter of 2020.

“We are delighted to have WinCo joining our shopping center, which we developed 20 years ago in 1999 and still own to this day,” said Richard Gordon, president of Laurich Properties.

WinCo is an employee-owned company with more than 120 stores in the U.S., four in Nevada, including one on North Decatur Boulevard and one in Henderson on North Stephanie.