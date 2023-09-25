With sales expected to climb, Spirit Halloween casts its spell across the valley

As the calendar prepares to turns to October, there are 13 Spirit Halloween stores in the Las Vegas area set to meet the demand from customers.

It’s fall in Las Vegas, and its beginning to show as temperatures are starting to drop and stores are filling with Halloween decorations. Plus, the seasonal Spirit Halloween stores are in operation.

Halloween costumes, decorations, candy and more are expected to be in high demand this year, as the National Retail Federation estimates total spending for the holiday will reach $12.2 billion this year, a 15 percent increase from last year’s estimate of $10.6 billion.

“Consumers will be shopping early for festive décor and other related items and retailers are prepared with the inventory to help customers and their families take part in this popular and fun tradition,” Matthew Shay, the president and CEO of the National Retail Federation, said in a statement.

For Nevada, Halloween spending was estimated to reach $171.2 million in 2022, according to the Retail Association of Nevada.

The Retail Association of Nevada has yet to produce any spending estimates on the 2023 Halloween season but if Nevada sees the same jump in estimated Halloween spending that the National Retail Federation is expecting for the nation — a 15 percent increase — Halloween spending in the Silver State could reach over $196 million.

The National Retail Federation also estimates that 45 percent of people spending on Halloween plan to start shopping either for candy or other spooky necessities before October.

Las Vegas has many stores open year round to meet that demand but like every year the area is getting several temporary stores from the national chain Spirit Halloween popping up in retail centers across the valley.

There are 13 Spirit Halloween locations in the valley offering residents close access to costumes, decorations and accessories to celebrate the season, according to the company’s website. Spirit Halloween usually operates its temporary stores eight to 10 weeks out of the year, and they usually close in early November, according to reporting from Today.com.

Ainiya Mo and Lelani Daniels, two friends browsing the offerings at a Spirit Halloween in Summerlin on Monday, said they were at the store browsing without looking for anything in particular.

“For Halloween you can prep for the whole month and still get stuff at the last minute,” Daniels said.

“We just like to look at Halloween stuff,” Mo added.

Scott See, a professional body paint artist, was at Spirit on Monday to pick up some fake blood and makeup for his work. He said he enjoys when Spirit Halloween opens each year since these stores have better access to name-brand items for costumes than costume stores that are open year round.

Spirit Halloween is celebrating its 40th anniversary and plans to open more than 1,500 seasonal locations this year, which is more than the company has ever opened for a Halloween season, according to a news release from the company.

“We’ve seen Halloween grow from a single day of excitement into a season-long celebration, with so many enthusiasts showcasing their love for Halloween all year long,” said Steven Silverstein, CEO of Spirit Halloween, in a statement.

Here are the Las Vegas area Spirit Halloween locations:

— 6680 N. Durango Drive, Las Vegas.

— 2315 Summa Drive #180, Las Vegas.

— 10000 W. Sahara Ave., Las Vegas.

— 7400 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

— 6521 S. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

— 4810 W. Ann Road, Las Vegas.

— 480 N. Nellis Blvd., Las Vegas.

— 4000 S. Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas.

— 4000 Meadows Lane, Las Vegas.

— 750 E. Dorrell Lane, North Las Vegas.

— 2106 W. Craig Road, North Las Vegas.

— 732 S. Racetrack Road, Henderson.

— 621 Marks St., Henderson.

