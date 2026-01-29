Woman assaulted at off-Strip casino, lawsuit claims

A woman is suing an off-Strip casino for lack of safety protocols after she was allegedly assaulted on the property.

A woman is suing an off-Strip casino after she was allegedly assaulted on the property.

Betty Ferlino is suing Sante Fe Station casino-hotel for negligence for failing to implement safety protocols after she was assaulted on the property, a lawsuit claims. In a lawsuit filed in the Clark County District Court on Jan. 25, Ferlino is suing on three counts of negligence, negligence per se and negligent hiring, training, retention, supervision and management.

According to the lawsuit, Ferlino was a patron of Sante Fe Station on Nov. 15.

While sitting at a slot machine “two assailants approached her and physically attacked (Ferlino),” said the suit. As a result, Ferlino was injured and suffered substantial bodily harm.

The lawsuit alleged Santa Fe Station “failed to implement a security force/program/protocol or warning system to address reasonable safety concerns and otherwise did not exercise due care for the safety of its patrons, including (Ferlino), from the foreseeable violent actions of the assailants.”

Ferlino is asking for general and special damages for personal injuries in an amount in excess of $15,000; damages for medical expenses incurred, both past and future, past and future loss of household services, past and future lost wages and loss of earning capacity and past and future physical and mental pain and suffering.

