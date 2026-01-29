38°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Business

Woman assaulted at off-Strip casino, lawsuit claims

A marquee announces the reopening at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Jun ...
A marquee announces the reopening at Santa Fe Station hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco
More Stories
Chris Shands, owner of Archangel Coins, assists a customer on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Las Ve ...
With gold and silver hitting record prices, Las Vegas dealers are in uncharted territory
All is quiet about some of the existing residences within the Marble Manor public housing compl ...
‘Time to do better’: Las Vegas public housing complex to be torn down, redeveloped
Tourists watch the fountains go off to the tune of “Luck Be a Lady” by Frank Sinatra in fro ...
Las Vegas closes books on 2025, visitation down 7.5%
Tourists take pictures in front of the iconic Marina Bay Sands hotel shrouded by haze in Singap ...
‘Best casino quarter ever’ may have happened at this property
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2026 - 6:00 am
 

A woman is suing an off-Strip casino after she was allegedly assaulted on the property.

Betty Ferlino is suing Sante Fe Station casino-hotel for negligence for failing to implement safety protocols after she was assaulted on the property, a lawsuit claims. In a lawsuit filed in the Clark County District Court on Jan. 25, Ferlino is suing on three counts of negligence, negligence per se and negligent hiring, training, retention, supervision and management.

According to the lawsuit, Ferlino was a patron of Sante Fe Station on Nov. 15.

While sitting at a slot machine “two assailants approached her and physically attacked (Ferlino),” said the suit. As a result, Ferlino was injured and suffered substantial bodily harm.

The lawsuit alleged Santa Fe Station “failed to implement a security force/program/protocol or warning system to address reasonable safety concerns and otherwise did not exercise due care for the safety of its patrons, including (Ferlino), from the foreseeable violent actions of the assailants.”

Ferlino is asking for general and special damages for personal injuries in an amount in excess of $15,000; damages for medical expenses incurred, both past and future, past and future loss of household services, past and future lost wages and loss of earning capacity and past and future physical and mental pain and suffering.

Contact Emerson Drewes at edrewes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @EmersonDrewes on X.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES