Women’s apparel store Charming Charlie to close; 4 in Las Vegas

A representative in Las Vegas said that they were notified Thursday about the shutdown and expect to remain open until its inventory is sold, around August.

(Facebook)

Charming Charlie, a national retailer that offers a variety of women’s apparel and fashion accessories, will be closing its stores, which include four in the Las Vegas Valley.

On its social media accounts Thursday, Charming Charlie said all handbags are available for $24.99 and all wallets for $14.99. Its website said that it was unable to take orders at this time.

Charming Charlie lists four local locations: 400 S. Rampart, #120 (Tivoli Village); 4300 Meadows Lane #1190 (Meadows Mall); 6521 Las Vegas Blvd. South, #105 (Town Square); and 2240 Village Walk Drive in Henderson (The District in Green Valley).

The company listed more than 260 locations across the United States and opened in 2004.

