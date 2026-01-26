Women’s retailer with stores in Las Vegas begins liquidation, closing all locations

Earlier in the month, shoppers found liquidation sales already underway at Francesca’s locations nationwide.

This airline plans to bring lounge to Las Vegas airport in ‘29

Boring Co. Vegas Loop’s next station to open at this Strip resort

Nevada is one of the least healthiest states in the country, study says

Usually, when a retailer finds itself in financial trouble, experienced observers see the signs.

In the month before JCPenney filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, for example, regular shoppers noticed that inventory was thin. You might see the shirt, shoes, or pair of pants you wanted, but it would only be available in less common sizes.

That’s because when stores begin conserving cash, they cut back on inventory.

In many cases, that becomes a death spiral because when consumers visit a brick-and-mortar retail store and can’t get what they want, they either walk elsewhere in the mall to make the purchase or buy it online.

There are, however, cases where a retail chain closing surprises its customers, and that’s likely the case with the abrupt holiday weekend decision for Francesca’s to shut down all of its stores.

Francesca’s closing all stores

Earlier in the month, shoppers found liquidation sales already underway at Francesca’s locations nationwide.

In addition, Visitors to the Francesca’s website likely noticed something was wrong when they were greeted with a banner touting a “last chance, online only warehouse sale.” The site offers 30% off most items and a large clearance section marked “$15 and under.”

Other sections of the website offer up to 80% off, but no mention is made of the shutdown. That news, however, was confirmed as the company said it would be “liquidating our inventory and closing soon,” a representative confirmed to Women’s Wear Daily (WWD).

The fashion news outlet reported that the abrupt closure and liquidation were due to unpaid vendors.

“One of Francesca’s vendors said that the liquidation is believed to include ‘inventory that has not been paid for.’” The vendor also alleged that the firm is owed $250 million in unpaid invoices, telling the outlet that “there has been no correspondence whatsoever from corporate to any of the vendors,” WWD reported.

Francesca’s has not returned requests for comment on those allegations.

The mall-based retail chain with more than 450 stores has not filed for Chapter 11 or Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

According to Francesca’s website, the retailer has four locations in the Las Vegas Valley: two in Las Vegas (Downtown Summerlin and Miracle Mile Shops) and two in Henderson (The District and the Galleria at Sunset).

Francesca’s has started going-out-of-business sales. Shutterstock

Francesca’s closing: what we know

Francesca’s, a longtime women’s clothing and accessories chain, is closing all of its remaining stores nationwide and liquidating inventory, according to Women’s Wear Daily.

and liquidating inventory, according to Women’s Wear Daily. The retailer, which grew to operate more than 450 boutiques across the United States , has begun “last chance” clearance and warehouse sale pricing as it works through inventory ahead of shutting its doors.

, has begun “last chance” clearance and warehouse sale pricing as it works through inventory ahead of shutting its doors. Even well-traveled locations, including a shop in a major destination shopping area like Disney Springs, are expected to close as part of the nationwide shutdown, reported Disney Dining.

The company had previously filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2020, according PacerMonitor.

Francesca’s has struggled for years

In 2020, Francesca’s filed for bankruptcy and closed hundreds of locations, according to the Houston Chronicle.

At the time, the retailer blamed the pandemic and increased competition from online retailers. In 2021, the company changed ownership and was sold for $18 million to an affiliate of TerraMar Capital and Tiger Capital.

And while a number of mall-based retailers, including Claire’s and Forever 21, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2025, it’s not really fair to blame mall traffic.

More Retail:

“Visits to indoor malls grew 1.3% in 2025 from the previous year, according to Placer.ai’s December 2025 Mall Index.

“Open-air shopping centers led the pack during the holidays, with year-over-year traffic up 2% in Q4 and 1.5% in December. Outlet malls lagged, however, seeing a 1.1% year-over-year drop in 2025 overall and a 0.7% fall in Q4,” the data showed.

Most Francesca’s locations are in traditional indoor malls.

Related: Popular sports apparel retail chain files Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Francesca’s has been quiet

The Francesca’s Facebook page advertises the website sale, but does not explicitly acknowledge that the chain is closing nationwide. The chain’s Instagram page also promotes the sale, but has turned off comments.

Customers have posted on Reddit that liquidation would begin Jan. 16 across all stores.

“This post is regarding Francesca’s boutiques,” one user wrote. “Starting from January 16, they are going to start liquidation in all their stores. Don’t know what the sales are going to be yet, but they’re gonna be big. Come shop!”

Francesca’s appears to be part of a broader trend as Forever 21 and Claire’s both targeted similar customers.

Greg Portell, senior partner and global markets lead at Kearney, said that the Forever 21 bankruptcy was predictable.

“In the case of Forever 21, the reasons given by management were all known at the time of their first bankruptcy,” he told Retail Brew via email. “Forever 21 either failed to recognize those threats or failed to address them when they had bankruptcy protection. In the end, any company should expect competition and can benefit from working to anticipate those moves.”

That chain also suffered from changing consumer trends.

“As consumer awareness about the environmental impact of fast fashion grew, Forever 21 struggled to align its business model with a more sustainable, ethical approach,” Denise Green, director of graduate studies in Cornell University’s fiber science and apparel design program, told the retail news site. “The company’s overexpansion and inefficient supply chain further exacerbated its financial woes.”

Related: 19-year-old grocery brand partner files Chapter 11 bankruptcy