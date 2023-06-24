Worker suing China One restaurant after foot slipped into burning hot oil

Oscar Murillo suffered second and third degree burns from a Sept. 2021 injury, complaint alleges.

(Getty Images)

A maintenance worker is suing a northwest valley restaurant after he slipped and stepped into a open fryer filled with hot oil.

In September 2021, Oscar Murillo was working inside the kitchen of China One at North Durango Drive and West Elkhorn Road. Murillo was cleaning the ceiling when he slipped and his left foot landed in an uncovered fryer full of hot oil, according to a lawsuit filed in District Court Tuesday.

A restaurant employee who answered the phone Friday afternoon declined to comment.

Murillo suffered second and third degree burns to his ankle and foot which required multiple skin graft procedures and now has permanent scarring on his foot from the injury, according to the complaint.

The restaurant’s staff did not warn Murillo that the fryer was uncovered and that the oil was still burning hot, the complaint read.

The lawsuit alleged negligence on the part of China One.

Murillo’s attorneys could not be immediately reached for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.