World of Concrete organizers prepare for 2022 show

Conventioneers at the World of Concrete trade show at the Las Vegas Convention Center's new $1 billion West Hall Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Competitors work their bricks and mortar in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during World of Concrete 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Competitor Jacob Ramirez of Houston, Texas, works his bricks and mortar in the Spec Mix Bricklayer 500 during World of Concrete 2021 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Informa Markets and others join together to officially open the West Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center as World of Concrete 2021 begins on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Conventioneers at the World of Concrete trade show in the main lobby at the Las Vegas Convention Center's new $1 billion West Hall Tuesday, June 8, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

World of Concrete — the construction trade show that kicked off pandemic-era conventions in Las Vegas last summer — returns to the city next week with more than 1,000 exhibitors listed on the trade show’s website.

The show will take place at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, including an education day on Jan. 17. Organizers expect attendance to exceed the 2021 show and be closer to numbers seen at events before the pandemic.

“Leading up to the event, there have been only a few small cancellations from participating manufacturers with very minimal impact,” said Steven Pomerantz, senior marketing manager for organizer Informa Exhibitions, in an email. “Attendee registration is pacing at a rate of double that of the last event held in June and is on track with events traded prior to the pandemic, underscoring the mission-critical need industry connection.”

More than 60,000 contractors, managers and distributors in the concrete industry normally attend the annual show in January.

Last year’s convention was scheduled for January but rescheduled to June, making it the first large trade show to use the convention center’s new West Hall and its underground people-mover system designed by Boring Co. Gov. Steve Sisolak also had attended the June kickoff of World of Concrete, which not only was Las Vegas’ first big show of 2021 but the first major convention gathering in North America.

“We are committed to providing this platform for the community, facilitating industry-wide connection and providing the opportunity to maintain existing and discover new, meaningful business relationships across the industry,” Pomerantz said.

Show organizers say they’ll follow local health guidelines, including Nevada’s mask mandate in public spaces regardless of vaccination status. They’ve also reminded attendees and exhibitors that the rule applies to indoor spaces, including casinos, meeting spaces and hospitality venues.

The show will also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention hall and expanded aisles to promote social distancing, according to a December statement from Informa.

McKenna Ross is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Contact her at mross@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mckenna_ross_ on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Richard N. Velotta contributed to this report.