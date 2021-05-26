World’s 1st Kardashian Kloset resale boutique to open at Resorts World

Fans will be able to buy clothes and accessories worn by various members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

From Celine Dion and Katy Perry to Fred Segal and Hervé Léger, Resorts World has assembled a roster of huge names ahead of its June 24 opening.

The collection’s latest million-dollar moniker? Kardashian.

Reality television’s first family will be represented by Kardashian Kloset, the world’s first brick-and-mortar offshoot of the e-commerce site that literally sells the clothes off their backs.

The Resorts Word boutique will be part high-end resale shop, part tourist attraction. Think Haus of Gaga at Park MGM — if you could walk out of there wearing the singer’s famed meat dress.

“Honestly, it’s a phenomenon. I’m serious. You can’t imagine all the people that want a piece of them,” says Cici Bussey, Kardashian Kloset co-owner and first cousin of the family’s late patriarch, Robert Kardashian Sr.

Bussey lived in Las Vegas from 2011-14 when she oversaw Kardashian Khaos, the retail outlet at The Mirage that sold everything from Kardashian- and Jenner-branded T-shirts and souvenirs to the products the sisters owned or endorsed. When health problems forced Bussey to step away from the endeavor, matriarch Kris Jenner never gave up on the idea of another retail venture.

“So, for like three or four years, we would talk about it all the time. When I got well, we were going to do the Kloset,” Bussey says. “One day, I said, I feel good. She was, like, ‘OK, I’ve got 400 pieces I’m sending over tomorrow.’ And the Kloset was born.”

Looking for some of Kim Kardashian West’s former leggings? The site has everything from the Lululemon variety for $40 to a pair from Atelier Versace that are marked down to $6,500.

Kendall Jenner’s collection is almost at thrift store prices, comparatively speaking. One of her Brandy Melville tops sold for $25, a pair of Dickies pants went for $39, and you could have had her UGG slippers for $45. (Kendall and Kris also have sold some of their bras and panties on the site. So there’s that.)

Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have clothes and accessories for sale, as do assorted family members — legally recognized and otherwise — including Rob Kardashian, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson and Corey Gamble.

The next generation is represented, as well, with children’s clothing formerly owned by True Thompson, Dream Kardashian and Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick. On Tuesday, Kim contributed some of her daughter North’s baby clothes.

“Little by little,” Bussey says, “we’ll be adding a lot more.”

The Resorts World outlet has been in the works for a couple of years now, dating back to around the time of the website’s launch in 2019. Resorts World President Scott Sibella and Matt Pinal, the hotel’s vice president of retail, were the executives Bussey worked most closely with at The Mirage, and they kept in touch over the years.

Despite that relationship, COVID-19 left Bussey wary of signing a lengthy lease, so Kardashian Kloset is described as a long-term pop-up boutique. It could stick around for months, it may last years. She’s starting small, with the Resorts World team having selected 40 items for the opening. The biggest ticket item is expected to be a one-of-a-kind tie-dyed Hermes Birkin Bag embroidered by Jay Ahr. The piece, acquired by Kylie, is valued at significantly more than a new Tesla Model 3.

Bags, shoes and accessories are one thing. The clothes, though, may seem like they’d have a rather limited market. If you happen to have the same curves in the same places as certain members of the family, God bless ya, but you’re in some seriously rarefied air.

The demand is most definitely there, though. Kardashian Kloset has 1.5 million Instagram followers. One of Kylie’s Instagram stories brought 250,000 users to the store’s site within 24 hours. Bussey says 40 percent of shoppers return each week.

There’s also never likely to be a shortage of inventory, she says, confirming one of the sad truths about clothing when it comes to those who’ve achieved that level of fame.

“I know it sounds jaded, but once they’re seen in it publicly, they pretty much send it to the Kloset.”

