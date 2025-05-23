WrestleMania may make encore performance in Las Vegas in ‘26, source says

WrestleMania is gearing up to return to Las Vegas next year, after the smashing success of this year’s edition held in April at Allegiant Stadium, sources says.

The crowd goes wild as the final fight is announced with the CM Punk versus Roman Reigns versus Seth Rollins match at WrestleMania 41at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19, 2025, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

WrestleMania is gearing up to return to Las Vegas next year after the smashing success of this year’s edition held in April at Allegiant Stadium.

The WWE is eyeing a return to Sin City, after the WWE reportedly informed New Orleans on Thursday that it will not be holding WrestleMania at Caesars Superdome in 2026 as originally planned, a person with knowledge of the situation told the Las Vegas Review-Journal on Thursday.

Talks in recent weeks have occurred between Las Vegas and WWE officials regarding the major event’s quick return to Southern Nevada, the source said. Those discussions mainly centered on the logistics of being able to host the major event in April 2026 and how the various facilities, such as Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena, could facilitate the event and ancillary events, according to the source.

This year’s WrestleMania week included the five-day fan fest WWE World at the Las Vegas Convention Center, three other WWE events hosted at T-Mobile Arena, and the main event, WrestleMania, held over two days at Allegiant Stadium.

With last month’s WrestleMania at Allegiant Stadium deemed the most successful event in WWE history, the appetite to again host professional wrestling’s marquee event in Las Vegas was too appealing, the source said.

The WWE reported that WrestleMania, which saw a two-day announced crowd of 124,693 fans, drew the largest ticket revenue generation in its history, despite drawing 20,600 fewer fans than WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in 2024.

The event’s broadcast was also the most watched in WrestleMania history, seeing a 114 percent increase compared with the previous record for last year.

The source said WrestleMania’s Las Vegas return is not a done deal just yet, and an official announcement has yet to be scheduled.

