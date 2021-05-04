83°F
Business

Wynn, Encore casinos can operate at 100 percent capacity

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 3, 2021 - 5:38 pm
 
A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in ...
A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s Las Vegas gaming floors have been given the green light to operate at full capacity, effective Monday.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board granted the Strip casino operator permission to amend its occupancy and physical distancing requirements after it showed that it had 88 percent of its employees vaccinated as of Saturday, as reported by Fox 5.

All Clark County casino floors had occupancy restrictions raised from 50 percent to 80 percent on Saturday.

Wynn had been encouraging staff to get vaccinated, sharing videos discussing the benefits of the vaccinations and offering on-site vaccination clinics. Workers who do not get inoculated are required to take a weekly COVID-19 test.

Gaming areas at both Wynn and Encore are now permitted to run at full occupancy, and plexiglass dividers are to be removed from all table games and slot machines, according to a Wynn statement shared with the Review-Journal.

“Our employees and guests will continue to follow health and safety guidelines, including mask compliance, to ensure a safe and comfortable environment for all,” according to the statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.

