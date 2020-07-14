Wynn Las Vegas’ general manager to retire this month

Ramesh Sadhwani, who also holds the title of executive vice president of hotel operations, is set to step down July 31.

Encore and Wynn in Las Vegas, Monday, March 16, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Wynn Las Vegas’ general manager is set to retire at the end of this month.

Ramesh Sadhwani, who also holds the title of executive vice president of hotel operations, is set to step down July 31 after eight years with the company and 40 years in the hospitality industry.

A Tuesday statement from Wynn Las Vegas credited Sadhwani as being integral in establishing the property as the largest Forbes Five-Star resort in the world.

“Ramesh’s attention to detail and gracious approach to service has motivated our talented team of hotel professionals to deliver consistent five-star service to our guests,” said Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas, in the statement. “On behalf of all of our team, we will miss his authentic leadership and charm.”

Sadhwani has also led hotel operators for Caesars Palace and Four Seasons. He plans to golf, travel and spend time with his wife and dogs in retirement, according to the statement.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0233. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.