Wynn Resorts to launch sports betting app in Iowa soon

On Friday, Wynn Resorts Ltd. secured market access for the WynnBet app in Iowa, making it the seventh state ready to host the gaming platform.

A view of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wynn Resorts Ltd.’s sports betting app is set to launch soon in the Hawkeye state.

On Friday, the casino company secured market access for the WynnBet app in Iowa, making it the seventh state ready to host the gaming platform. The app is available through a multiyear partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, an integrated resort company based in Iowa.

The state first launched sports betting in 2019 and is set to grow into a market that generates more than $4 billion in bets annually by 2024, according to a January press release from PlayIA, a sports betting news, analysis, and research company.

The WynnBet is currently available in New Jersey and Colorado, and is set to launch soon in Michigan. It has secured market access in Nevada, Indiana, Iowa and Massachusetts, and has submitted requests for licensure in Tennessee and Virginia.

Contact Bailey Schulz at bschulz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @bailey_schulz on Twitter.