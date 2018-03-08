Wynn shares rise 6 percent, then slump after-hours

Shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. were one of the strong gainers Thursday on Wall Street.

Matt Maddox, the newly appointed CEO of Wynn Resorts Ltd., during an interview with Review-Journal reporter Rick Velotta on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The share price rose $10.70, or 6.35 percent, to close at $179.11

Volume was 6.28 million shares, according to Google finance, well above normal.

The share price rise followed an impromptu talk Wednesday with analysts and investors by newly appointed CEO Matt Maddox.

In the talk, Maddox talked about major changes to the board of directors in the wake of Steve Wynn’s resignation and also that business was booming for the company.

But in after-hours trade, shares fell again after a $2.4 billion settlement with Universal Entertainment.

Wynn resigned Feb. 6.