Wynn to close Las Vegas properties for 2 weeks

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is set to close its Las Vegas properties 14 days beginning 5 p.m. Tuesday to help stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Encore and Wynn Las Vegas on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)@vegasphotograph

The closure is expected to last two weeks, after which Wynn “will evaluate the situation,” according to a Sunday statement from the company.

All full-time Wynn Las Vegas and Encore employees will continue to be paid during the shutdown, and a limited number of employees and management will remain at the properties to secure and maintain the facility.

The announcement came shortly after a Sunday afternoon address from Gov. Steve Sisolak in which he ordered the closure of all K-12 public schools in Nevada beginning Monday to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19.

Wynn had already made plans to close its poker room and race and sportsbook earlier this week, and began temporarily cancelling all large entertainment gatherings — including buffets, nightclubs and theater presentations — in its Las Vegas and Boston resorts this weekend.

On Friday, Wynn CEO Matt Maddox sent a video assuring workers their jobs are safe as the industry experiences a downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier that day, MGM Resorts International announced layoffs and furloughs.

Wynn Macau and its attached Encore Macau were two of the properties in the Chinese territory to temporarily halt operations during a 15-day casino shutdown. It’s property in Massachusetts, the Encore Boston Harbor, is set to close to guests by 6 am EST Sunday.

