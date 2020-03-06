Zappos asks employees to limit travel, prepare to work at home

Online retailer Zappos asked employees to curb their travel plans — even into the office — Thursday following the growing spread of COVID-19.

A Zappos spokesperson said the move was made “out of an abundance of caution” for the safety of its roughly 1,500 employees who work out of its downtown Las Vegas office.

Southern Nevada’s first coronavirus case was confirmed on Thursday.

Staff have been told to stop all non-essential business travel and have the option to work from home.

“While we’re preparing for wider work from home arrangements and encouraging employees to work with their department leads on work from home options, it is not a requirement at this time,” according to a company statement.

Zappos said it will be limiting outside foot traffic into its downtown campus, but it’s unclear how long that restriction will be put in place. The company also did not elaborate on how long employees will be encouraged to work from home.

