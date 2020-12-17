Zappos, DTP and Las Vegas partner to honor Tony Hsieh
The City of Las Vegas, Zappos and DTP are teaming up to honor Tony Hsieh’s memory.
The City of Las Vegas, Zappos and DTP are teaming up to honor Tony Hsieh’s memory.
The city is pairing with DTP, a $350 million investment from the late Tony Hsieh dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas, and Zappos, an online shoe retailer that Hsieh had led for 21 years, to establish a Tony Memorial webpage on Zappos’ website. The site will be “a centralized location to gather heartfelt suggestions from the public for ways of celebrating Tony’s life and legacy,” according to a Thursday news release.
The page also provides details for how charitable donations can be made to the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund through the Moonridge Foundation.
“Tony Hsieh has meant so much to so many in the City of Las Vegas,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in the release. “His vision, generosity and spirit have forever changed our City for the better, and we have shared in the joy of seeing dreams come true because of Tony. The City of Las Vegas is honored to join with the Hsieh family, DTP Companies and Zappos to celebrate and remember our friend.”
Hsieh died Nov. 27 at age 46 from complications of smoke inhalation after being injured in a house fire in Connecticut.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.