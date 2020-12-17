Zappos, DTP and Las Vegas partner to honor Tony Hsieh

The City of Las Vegas, Zappos and DTP are teaming up to honor Tony Hsieh’s memory.

Tony Hsieh at age 34. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

The marquee at the Llama Lot offers another Tony Hsieh memorial in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A sticky-note memorial for Tony Hsieh at Fergusons Downtown near the Big Rig Jig in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2013, file photo, Tony Hsieh speaks during a Grand Rapids Economic Club luncheon in Grand Rapids, Mich. Hsieh, the retired CEO of online shoe retailer Zappos, left no will before he died as a result of injuries sustained during a house fire last month in Connecticut, court documents said Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP, File)

The Fremont9 apartment complex, rear, along Fremont Street is a legacy of Tony Hsieh and his Downtown Project on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

About Fremont Street downtown 6th Street may possibly be renamed in honor of Tony Hsieh on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

About Fremont Street downtown 6th Street may possibly be renamed in honor of Tony Hsieh on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The city is pairing with DTP, a $350 million investment from the late Tony Hsieh dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Las Vegas, and Zappos, an online shoe retailer that Hsieh had led for 21 years, to establish a Tony Memorial webpage on Zappos’ website. The site will be “a centralized location to gather heartfelt suggestions from the public for ways of celebrating Tony’s life and legacy,” according to a Thursday news release.

The page also provides details for how charitable donations can be made to the Tony Hsieh Memorial Fund through the Moonridge Foundation.

“Tony Hsieh has meant so much to so many in the City of Las Vegas,” Mayor Carolyn Goodman said in the release. “His vision, generosity and spirit have forever changed our City for the better, and we have shared in the joy of seeing dreams come true because of Tony. The City of Las Vegas is honored to join with the Hsieh family, DTP Companies and Zappos to celebrate and remember our friend.”

Hsieh died Nov. 27 at age 46 from complications of smoke inhalation after being injured in a house fire in Connecticut.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.