Zappos offering virtual reality tours of downtown Las Vegas call center

The exterior of the Zappos.com headquarters in Las Vegas is shown in this Review-Journal file photo. The building was formerly Las Vegas City Hall. (Jessica Ebelhar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The exterior of the Zappos.com headquarters in Las Vegas is shown in this Review-Journal file photo. The building was formerly Las Vegas City Hall. (John Locher/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miguel Hernandez, the full-time resident artist for Zappos, works on a pieces inside the company's downtown Las Vegas headquarters. Ginger Meurer/Special to View

Online shoe retailer Zappos has replaced its tour through the company’s downtown call center with headsets that let tourists play the role of call taker.

The new feature is part of a remodel of the site tour that now centers on one main room on the campus’ first floor.

The room houses the virtual reality experience, which opened about a month ago, and will have a studio where photos are shot to promote products on Zappos’ website, company spokeswoman Joanna Hass said.

That studio should finish in about six weeks, Hass said.

A walk through the actual Zappos call center was eliminated from the tour for security reasons, she said. As a subsidiary of Amazon, Zappos decided strangers walking through the call center could lead to tourists overhearing proprietary information.

Amazon bought Zappos in November 2009 for about $1.2 billion.

“It’s better for the customer to know we don’t have tourists listening to the calls,” she said.

The virtual reality station will allow eight tourists at a time to don headsets and talk to a virtual customer. The conversation changes based on the tourist’s answers.

“It’s like a choose-your-own adventure,” she said.

Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh is the financier behind Downtown Project, a group dedicated to revitalizing downtown Las Vegas. The group owns various properties downtown, including Container Park, which recently opened a 360-degree theater that shows movies and hosts a video game.

Contact Wade Tyler Millward at wmillward@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4602. Follow @wademillward on Twitter.