Zappos reorganizing merchandising department

Zappos has reorganized its merchandising department, affecting about 1 percent of the company’s more than 1,500-person workforce.

The online retailer, based in downtown Las Vegas, announced a “reorganization” of its merchandising department, “which included transitioning 21 roles in order to refocus resources in a way that best serves our customers,” Zappos public relations manager Joanna Hass said in a statement Thursday.

This affected about 10 percent of the department and around 1 percent of the company, she said, but did not result in layoffs.

According to Hass, the employees are being offered new positions at Zappos, or they “can choose a severance package if they are not interested in any of the new positions.”

Zappos, led by CEO Tony Hsieh, is owned by online shopping giant Amazon.

