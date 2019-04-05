MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Zappos reorganizing merchandising department

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2019 - 1:12 pm
 

Zappos has reorganized its merchandising department, affecting about 1 percent of the company’s more than 1,500-person workforce.

The online retailer, based in downtown Las Vegas, announced a “reorganization” of its merchandising department, “which included transitioning 21 roles in order to refocus resources in a way that best serves our customers,” Zappos public relations manager Joanna Hass said in a statement Thursday.

This affected about 10 percent of the department and around 1 percent of the company, she said, but did not result in layoffs.

According to Hass, the employees are being offered new positions at Zappos, or they “can choose a severance package if they are not interested in any of the new positions.”

Zappos, led by CEO Tony Hsieh, is owned by online shopping giant Amazon.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342. Follow @eli_segall on Twitter.

