Zappos requiring employees to work from home

Online retailer Zappos is requiring employees to work from home, citing efforts to protect employees from the spread of the coronavirus.

Chief Executive Tony Hsieh sent a note to staff on Wednesday that he has been working with a team of employees to make sure everyone is able to work from home as soon as possible.

“Effective immediately, we are now requiring all Las Vegas Campus Zappos employees to work from home as soon as they have the capability to do so, which will vary depending on job function,” according to Hsieh’s note. “This policy will be in effect until at least March 31, 2020, after which we will evaluate whether to continue or modify the policy on a daily basis.”

Zappos initially told staff earlier this week that working from home was optional but to stop all non-essential business travel.

The company is not the only one asking employees to work-from-home or make adjustments to workplace policies. Amazon began offering unlimited unpaid time off this month while Alphabet, Google’s parent company, asked all of its North American employees Tuesday to work from home through April 10.

