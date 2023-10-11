81°F
Crime

1 arrested after gun found at Henderson high school

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 11, 2023 - 10:53 am
 
A child was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, after police found a gun at Green Valley High Sc ...
A child was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, after police found a gun at Green Valley High School in Henderson. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A child was arrested Wednesday after police found a gun at Green Valley High School in Henderson.

In a message to parents, Principal Kent Roberts wrote that Clark County School District police officers “were made aware of the possibility that a student was in possession of a weapon and located a firearm” and a juvenile was arrested.

Additional police officers were on campus “out of an abundance of caution,” he wrote.

Roberts encouraged parents to talk with their children about school safety and about never hesitating to report anything to an adult that could be a safety issue.

“Thank you for your continued support,” he wrote. “It is only with your help by sharing information about possible disruptions on campus and talking with your students that we can become aware of potential safety concerns and take proper action to protect our campus.”

Students and parents can also make reports through SafeVoice by calling 833-216-SAFE (7233), visiting safevoicenv.org or by using the phone app.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on X.

