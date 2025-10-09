75°F
1 arrested after ‘possible social media threat’ at Las Vegas school, principal says

Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts (Google Street View)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 8, 2025 - 7:09 pm
 

One person has been arrested following a possible social media threat at a southeast Las Vegas performing arts school, according to the school’s principal.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday morning, Nadia Steger, principal for the Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts, said a juvenile was arrested “in connection with the matter” after a “possible social media threat” surfaced related to the school.

Del Sol Academy, a Clark County School District magnet high school, has about 2,400 students, according to its website. The school is at 3100 E. Patrick Lane just east of Harry Reid International Airport.

The Clark County School District Police Department investigated the possible threat, Steger said in the letter.

“We want to emphasize to our community how seriously we take threats made to our schools,” Steger said in the letter. “Students who make threats to a school can be charged with making a terrorist threat, among other serious crimes. Please have discussions with your child so that he or she understands the severe consequences that result from making threatening statements.”

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
