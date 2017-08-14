1 arrested in leaving threatening note at Heller’s Las Vegas office

Police arrested a 62-year-old man Monday in connection with a threatening note that was left near Sen. Dean Heller’s Las Vegas office in July.

Richard Holley (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Richard Holley was arrested and booked into Clark County Detention Center without incident, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police responded to a burglary alarm at Heller’s office about 9 a.m. on July 16 and found a threatening note near the door to the office.

Holley faces charges of extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer.

