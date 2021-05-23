1 critically injured, 1 arrested after suspected DUI crash

Las Vegas police are investigating a crash early Sunday that left one person in critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

At around 3:30 a.m., a Nissan Maxima was traveling north on Rainbow Boulevard near Charleston Boulevard “at an excessive rate of speed” when the driver lost control of the vehicle, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

The car then crashed into a light pole, continuing off the road until it hit a street sign.

The driver and passenger were taken to a hospital. The driver suffered serious injuries while the passenger suffered critical injuries, police said.

Investigators suspected impairment, and the driver, Deonte Lucas, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on several charges. They include DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, reckless driving, driving with a suspended driver’s license and drinking alcohol while driving or in physical control of a motor vehicle, jail records show.

Lucas is expected to appear in court early Monday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.