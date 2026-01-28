55°F
Crime

1 dead, 1 critical after rollover crash north of Pahrump

Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Nevada Highway Patrol (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
January 28, 2026 - 10:37 am
 

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash north of Pahrump on Wednesday morning that left a man dead and a woman in critical condition.

Police say troopers responded at 8:52 a.m. to a single-vehicle rollover on northbound State Route 160 at mile marker 30, about 23 miles north of Pahrump.

Authorities said an adult man was pronounced dead at the scene, while an adult woman was airlifted by Mercy Air to a local hospital in critical condition.

