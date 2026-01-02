51°F
1 dead, 1 arrested after 2-vehicle crash in northeast Las Vegas Valley

Police investigate a fatal crash Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, on East Craig Road near North Lamont Street in Las Vegas. (RTC FASTCam)
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 2, 2026 - 4:50 am
 
Updated January 2, 2026 - 9:41 am

One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night in the northeast Las Vegas Valley.

The crash involving a 2010 Honda Accord and 2012 Can-Am Spyder, a three-wheeled motorcycle, occurred just before 10:30 p.m. near East Craig Road and North Lamont Street, according to Lt. Zemsta and a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The Accord was westbound on Craig approaching the intersection of Lamont with the Spyder coming east. The Honda turned left and hit the Spyder.

The rider of the Spyder was ejected onto the roadway. The driver of the Honda stopped south of the collision on Lamont Street.

Arriving medical personnel determined that the rider, a 47-year-old Las Vegas man, was dead at the scene.

The Accord driver, identified as Patricia Jauregui, 46, of Las Vegas, showed signs of impairment and was booked into the Clark County detention center for DUI-related charges, the release said.

It was the third fatal crash investigated by Metro on New Year’s Day. The crash remains under investigation by Metro’s Collision Investigation Section.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

