1 dead after attempted carjacking in Henderson

Officers are searching for an attempted carjacker who police said ran a person over in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon

Henderson police are investigating a hit-and-run near the M Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police were called at 4:10 p.m. to the intersection Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South, after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Investigators believe a man attempted to steal a vehicle from a driver, then hit the victim with their own vehicle before running away, police said.

The driver whose car was nearly stolen died at the scene.

The attempted carjacker was not in custody as of 5:15 p.m. Las Vegas police had deployed their helicopter to help find him, Henderson police said.

