65°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Crime

1 dead after attempted carjacking in Henderson

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 23, 2021 - 5:29 pm
 
Updated February 23, 2021 - 6:02 pm
Henderson police are investigating a hit-and-run near the M Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. ( ...
Henderson police are investigating a hit-and-run near the M Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police are investigating a hit-and-run near the M Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. ( ...
Henderson police are investigating a hit-and-run near the M Resort on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (Ellen Schmidt / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers are searching for an attempted carjacker who police said ran a person over in Henderson on Tuesday afternoon

Police were called at 4:10 p.m. to the intersection Welpman Way and Las Vegas Boulevard South, after a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to a statement from the Henderson Police Department.

Investigators believe a man attempted to steal a vehicle from a driver, then hit the victim with their own vehicle before running away, police said.

The driver whose car was nearly stolen died at the scene.

The attempted carjacker was not in custody as of 5:15 p.m. Las Vegas police had deployed their helicopter to help find him, Henderson police said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
Downtown Las Vegas Greyhound bus station closing after nearly 50 years
2
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
New owners landed Drew Las Vegas through ‘deed in lieu’
3
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
Heavy traffic packs 1-15 at California-Nevada border
4
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
Clearing up confusion about Harry Reid International Airport
5
Woman sentenced in Las Vegas for causing wrong-way DUI crash
Woman sentenced in Las Vegas for causing wrong-way DUI crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST