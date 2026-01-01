Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Boulder Highway, south of Whitney Avenue.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicate that a dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian who was south of the marked crosswalk and redirected the pedestrian northward onto the roadway.

#BREAKING Under LVMPD event LLV251200120252, the northbound lanes on Boulder Hwy. at Missouri Ave. will be shut down due to a fatal traffic crash involving a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased. We are currently gathering details and… pic.twitter.com/FYz8Ylo1ZT — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 1, 2026

The sedan then continued northbound and fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Center, where he later died.

