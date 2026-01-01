45°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Crime

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas

Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
Metropolitan Police Department vehicle (Las Vegas Review-Journal).
More Stories
Police investigate a homicide Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, on the 1800 block of Lewis Avenue in Las ...
2 arrested in California in connection with double homicide in Las Vegas
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Police: Man who shot intruders at Summerlin home was defending himself
Metropolitan Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Man went on 2-day spree of commercial burglaries, Las Vegas police say
A KFC fast-food restaurant is seen in Las Vegas in this Review-Journal file photo. (Bizuayehu T ...
Police: Gravy dispute at North Las Vegas KFC leads to stabbing, arrests
/ Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 31, 2025 - 9:28 pm
 
Updated January 1, 2026 - 6:02 am

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on New Year’s Eve in the southeast Las Vegas Valley, according to police.

The Metropolitan Police Department said the crash occurred at about 6:15 p.m. on Boulder Highway, south of Whitney Avenue.

In a news release, police said evidence at the scene and video surveillance indicate that a dark-colored sedan struck a pedestrian who was south of the marked crosswalk and redirected the pedestrian northward onto the roadway.

The sedan then continued northbound and fled the scene of the crash, police said.

The pedestrian was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Center, where he later died.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES