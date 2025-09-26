85°F
Crime

1 detained after reports of someone with gun at Las Vegas middle school

One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at Martin Middle School in Las Vegas on Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2025 - 2:41 pm
 

One person was detained after police received reports of someone with a gun at a Las Vegas middle school.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police and Clark County School District police responded at 12:40 p.m. to Martin Middle School on North 28th Street and Sunrise Avenue after Deborah Thaggard, the school’s principal, said a social media threat was made against the school.

Metro said it detained one individual and there is no longer any threat to the school. They added that no injuries were reported.

Messages from Thaggard to Martin Middle School parents informed them that the school was placed on lockdown while police investigated the social media threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Spencer Levering at slevering@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0253.

