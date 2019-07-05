1 driver arrested after possible DUI crash that hurt 4 in Las Vegas

The four-vehicle crash was reported about 9 p.m. Thursday at South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to police. All the drivers were hospitalized.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was arrested on suspicion of DUI in connection with a four-vehicle crash Thursday night that left multiple people hospitalized.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. at South Decatur Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Adrian Beas. All of the drivers involved in the crash were hospitalized with injuries that appeared to be survivable.

Police believe that both impairment and speed were factors, and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro involved in the crash was arrested.

Beas said no other details were immediately available.

