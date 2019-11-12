1 in custody after barricade situation ends in central Las Vegas

Two men got into a fight at an apartment at 3370 Athens St., near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)

A man was arrested Monday after he brandished a handgun during a disagreement, apparently struck an apartment building with his car and refused officers’ commands to give himself up, according to Las Vegas police.

According to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Brian Boxler:

Officers were called to Dumont Boulevard and Maryland Parkway about 4:30 p.m. The man accused of pointing a gun had fled, and his black sedan was found in an alley.

Officers used a bullhorn in an attempt to coax the man outside. He ended the standoff after learning of SWAT team members’ pending involvement.

swat just brought a suspect into custody after he pointed a gun at another man and barricaded himself inside an apartment at maryland parkway and desert inn road. more here: https://t.co/NeekTdP6Oz pic.twitter.com/nQK4CsErXU — Alexis Egeland (@alexis_egeland) November 12, 2019

Multiple apartments in the area were evacuated.

