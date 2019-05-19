1 in custody after domestic disturbance call in east Las Vegas

A person was taken into custody after Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon in the east valley.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nobody was injured after Las Vegas police investigated a domestic disturbance call Sunday afternoon in the east valley.

Police took a person into custody on the 5200 block of Walnut Avenue, near North Nellis Boulevard and East Bonanza Road, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes said.

There was a large police presence in the area while they investigated. Holmes said to expect police to remain in the area until they could clear out of their equipment.

SWAT was at the scene, Holmes said.

