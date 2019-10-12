1 in custody after east Las Vegas barricade situation

One person was hospitalized Saturday afternoon after a domestic disturbance that turned into an ongoing barricade situation near Nellis Boulevard and Bonanza Road, police said.

Las Vegas police have taken one person into custody following a barricade situation that started Saturday morning in the east valley after a domestic disturbance that sent one person to the hospital.

Officers received a domestic disturbance report about 10:35 a.m. at an apartment complex at 451 N. Nellis Blvd., Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jeff Clark said. One person was taken to University Medical Center and is expected to survive.

One person refused to exit the apartment, resulting in the nearly six-hour barricade. The person was taken into custody about 4:20 p.m., Clark said.

Further information was not immediately available.

