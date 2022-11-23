41°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
jeff_german
Crime

1 killed in suspected hit-and-run

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 23, 2022 - 7:34 am
 
Updated November 23, 2022 - 7:35 am
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A person was found dead Wednesday morning after a suspected hit-and-run crash in northwest Las Vegas.

Officers found the person’s body around 3:30 a.m. near West Lake Mead Boulevard between Hallston Street and Anasazi Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

Detectives believe the unidentified person was a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle that drove off, but Gordon said detectives were still trying to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Lake Mead was expected to be closed for several hours between Hallston and Anasazi while police investigated the crash.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2 jackpots totaling $580K hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
2
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
‘Is that the girl from Instagram?’: Influencers cashing in on Las Vegas
3
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
Mirage Secret Garden habitat to close permanently
4
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Fueled by envy, Trump unleashes friendly fire on fellow Republicans
5
Final Four coming to Las Vegas
Final Four coming to Las Vegas
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Michael Murphy (Nye County Detention Center)
911 caller just wanted to say ‘hi’
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Those who wish to express their good-natured thoughts by way of a phone call may want to avoid what Pahrump resident Michael Murphy is alleged to have done this month.