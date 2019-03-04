1 man critical after fight in northeast Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fist fight has left a male in critical condition and a male suspect in custody, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Metro responded to a residence in the 4100 block of Beech Family Street, near East Alexander Road and North Lamb Boulevard, at 1:06 a.m. Monday. Officers attempted to make contact with an adult male believed to be the suspect in a battery stemming from a fist fight, Gordon said.

The suspect left the residence in northeast Las Vegas and was taken into custody at 5 a.m.

The victim was in critical condition at a hospital, Gordon said.

Lamb was temporarily shut down in both directions, but has reopened.

4100 block of Beech Family Street, las vegas, nv