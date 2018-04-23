1 man injured in downtown Las Vegas fight

One man was injured Monday morning after another man slammed his head into a curb during a fight in downtown Las Vegas.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One man was injured Monday morning after another man slammed his head into a curb during a fight in downtown Las Vegas.

The fight broke out about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, near Washington Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

The injured man was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, Gordon said. The man’s attacker is still at large.

900 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, las vegas, nv