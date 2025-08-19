1 of 3 pedestrians struck by hit-and-run driver in Las Vegas dies

One of the three pedestrians struck earlier this month by a hit-and-run driver in the southeast Las Vegas Valley has died.

Randi Weldon, 47, of Las Vegas died Friday, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. Aug. 12 at the intersection of South Pecos Road and East Tropicana Avenue. Police said at the time the pedestrians were attempting to cross Pecos against the traffic signal and entered the path of a 2019 Toyota Camry.

The victims were hit and sent to the sidewalk. The driver, later identified as Rafi Nersessian, 80, left the scene but was later located at his registered address and placed under arrest for hit-and-run-related charges.

The victims were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Trauma Center. One was treated and released. The status of the other victim is not known.

Nersessian was scheduled to appear Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

